Roger Payne
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Roger Payne

Roger Payne, 66, of Lakeland Florida, passed away on December 19, 2020 after losing his battle with cancer. Roger, originally from King George, is survived by his partner Sandy Price-Lakeland FL, sisters Margaret Perry-King George VA, Karen Rice-Sebring FL, brother Spencer Payne-Ridgecrest CA. While Roger has not lived in King George for many years, his family and long-term friendships have kept him closely connected to the place he always called home and where his loving spirit will be missed.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 23, 2020.
Brother you may not be in earth but you will live forever cause your name will be spoke everyday so you will live forever . Brother I miss you so bad and don t know what I am going to do without you brightening my day with a text. Live you Bro be Gummy
Spencer
December 23, 2020
