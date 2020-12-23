Roger Payne, 66, of Lakeland Florida, passed away on December 19, 2020 after losing his battle with cancer. Roger, originally from King George, is survived by his partner Sandy Price-Lakeland FL, sisters Margaret Perry-King George VA, Karen Rice-Sebring FL, brother Spencer Payne-Ridgecrest CA. While Roger has not lived in King George for many years, his family and long-term friendships have kept him closely connected to the place he always called home and where his loving spirit will be missed.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brother you may not be in earth but you will live forever cause your name will be spoke everyday so you will live forever . Brother I miss you so bad and don t know what I am going to do without you brightening my day with a text. Live you Bro be Gummy