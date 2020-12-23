Roger Payne



Roger Payne, 66, of Lakeland Florida, passed away on December 19, 2020 after losing his battle with cancer. Roger, originally from King George, is survived by his partner Sandy Price-Lakeland FL, sisters Margaret Perry-King George VA, Karen Rice-Sebring FL, brother Spencer Payne-Ridgecrest CA. While Roger has not lived in King George for many years, his family and long-term friendships have kept him closely connected to the place he always called home and where his loving spirit will be missed.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 23, 2020.