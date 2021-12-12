Roger C. Whittaker
Roger C. Whittaker (84) went home to be with the Lord on December 7, 2021 after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. As the time of passing, he was surrounded by his family & friends all of whom loved him dearly.
Roger was born in Fredericksburg, VA on April 26, 1937 to the late Frank and Lula Whittaker. He led a very successful career with JCPenney Co. lasting over 40 years in many different towns throughout the East Coast before settling back in VA Beach, to be closer to his family. After retiring, Roger and Jackie enjoyed boating, spending time with family, and doing charity work for the Salvation Army. Roger was a devout Christian and parishioner at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Roger will forever be remembered as a kind, loving soul who deeply encompassed the full American essence of God, family, and country. He will be sorely missed but his suffering is now over and he is in a better place.
Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by his brothers, Earl and Harold, and sisters, Hilda, Berthann, Ruby, and Bernice.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jackie Whittaker; children: Russell Whittaker (Mayra), Bill Whittaker (Shelly), Terri Grimm (Al); grandchildren: Jennifer Snyder (Jeff), Steven Whittaker (Gayla), Randy Swartz (Anna), Harrison Whittaker (Katelynn), Hayley Whittaker (Kyle); great grandchildren: John Russell, Adaline, Ainsley, and Mark Whittaker, Lincoln and Mason Snyder, and Mottley Whittaker; brother, Charles of Denver, CO; sister, Zenelda of Portland, OR; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
The family would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Stephanie, Tiphiny, Candice, Tywana, Tamika, and Sharon for the loving care they showed Dad throughout the last few years of his life.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for December 18th at 11:00 am at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church located at 424 Kings Grant Road, Va Beach 23452. www.vacremationsociety.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 12, 2021.