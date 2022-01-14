Roger Lee Woodard
Roger Lee Woodard, 65, passed away unexpectedly with his adoring family; Janet, Chip, and Hunter, by his side on Saturday January 8, 2022 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He was born on June 8, 1956 in Fredericksburg, Virginia to the late John & Mary Cooper Woodard. Along with his parents, Roger is reunited in passing with his mother and father-in-law, as well as his brother-in-law, Johnny Piatt. Roger was a lifelong resident of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County until 2019 when he and his wife, Janet, retired to Myrtle Beach. He retired from a 40-year career at Southland/McLane, where his work ethic and integrity were unparalleled. Roger was a skilled athlete who excelled in football, baseball, softball and basketball throughout childhood, high school and his adult years. His love for sports carried to his retirement where he found peace on the golf course. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and their incredible group of friends on many memorable adventures. Roger was a faithful man with a servant's heart, who would gladly offer the shirt from his back to anyone in need. Roger's incredibly selfless demeanor led him to Zoan Baptist and then Chancellor Baptist Church where he would dedicate his time and efforts on a regular basis. Upon his relocation to Myrtle Beach, Roger and his family became members of Belin United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet where he proudly assisted with constructing and installing service ramps for the disabled, working with the food ministry and providing help where needed. Roger's love for giving back to his community never wavered. Always one to follow through with any project, obligation or commitment, Roger always gave his all and his best effort. Above all else, Roger loved his family with his whole heart. He will forever be missed and fondly remembered for his selflessness, his faithful spirit and warm heart. Left to cherish Roger's memory are his beloved wife of over 45 years, Janet Clore Woodard of Myrtle Beach; their sons, Dr. Charles "Chip" Woodard and spouse, Erin of Cary, NC & Hunter Woodard and Allison Kinney of Harrisonburg, VA; the apple of his eye, his grandchildren, by whom he was affectionately known as, "P,"- Larkin (17), Ainsley (14), & Weston (12) Woodard all of Cary, NC & Ashby Woodard (11) of Harrisonburg, VA; brothers, James Woodard and wife Carolyn, John "Chuckie" Woodard and wife Dale, & Harold Woodard all of Fredericksburg, VA; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins; a large loving extended family, and many supportive friends and neighbors here locally and in South Carolina. A Celebration of Roger's life will be held at Belin United Methodist Church at 11:00AM Saturday January 15th. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at www.belinumc.org
. A second Celebration of Roger's life will be held in Fredericksburg, Virginia at Chancellor Baptist Church at 11:00AM Saturday February 5th. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at www.chancellorbaptist.org
.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Donations in Roger's life may be made to the Salvation Army or to your local food bank.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 14, 2022.