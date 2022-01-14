Menu
Roger Lee Woodard
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
Roger Lee Woodard

Roger Lee Woodard, 65, passed away unexpectedly with his adoring family; Janet, Chip, and Hunter, by his side on Saturday January 8, 2022 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He was born on June 8, 1956 in Fredericksburg, Virginia to the late John & Mary Cooper Woodard. Along with his parents, Roger is reunited in passing with his mother and father-in-law, as well as his brother-in-law, Johnny Piatt. Roger was a lifelong resident of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County until 2019 when he and his wife, Janet, retired to Myrtle Beach. He retired from a 40-year career at Southland/McLane, where his work ethic and integrity were unparalleled. Roger was a skilled athlete who excelled in football, baseball, softball and basketball throughout childhood, high school and his adult years. His love for sports carried to his retirement where he found peace on the golf course. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and their incredible group of friends on many memorable adventures. Roger was a faithful man with a servant's heart, who would gladly offer the shirt from his back to anyone in need. Roger's incredibly selfless demeanor led him to Zoan Baptist and then Chancellor Baptist Church where he would dedicate his time and efforts on a regular basis. Upon his relocation to Myrtle Beach, Roger and his family became members of Belin United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet where he proudly assisted with constructing and installing service ramps for the disabled, working with the food ministry and providing help where needed. Roger's love for giving back to his community never wavered. Always one to follow through with any project, obligation or commitment, Roger always gave his all and his best effort. Above all else, Roger loved his family with his whole heart. He will forever be missed and fondly remembered for his selflessness, his faithful spirit and warm heart. Left to cherish Roger's memory are his beloved wife of over 45 years, Janet Clore Woodard of Myrtle Beach; their sons, Dr. Charles "Chip" Woodard and spouse, Erin of Cary, NC & Hunter Woodard and Allison Kinney of Harrisonburg, VA; the apple of his eye, his grandchildren, by whom he was affectionately known as, "P,"- Larkin (17), Ainsley (14), & Weston (12) Woodard all of Cary, NC & Ashby Woodard (11) of Harrisonburg, VA; brothers, James Woodard and wife Carolyn, John "Chuckie" Woodard and wife Dale, & Harold Woodard all of Fredericksburg, VA; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins; a large loving extended family, and many supportive friends and neighbors here locally and in South Carolina. A Celebration of Roger's life will be held at Belin United Methodist Church at 11:00AM Saturday January 15th. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at www.belinumc.org. A second Celebration of Roger's life will be held in Fredericksburg, Virginia at Chancellor Baptist Church at 11:00AM Saturday February 5th. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at www.chancellorbaptist.org.

At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Donations in Roger's life may be made to the Salvation Army or to your local food bank.

To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, visit, Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services at www.burroughsfh.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Belin United Methodist Church
SC
Feb
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Chancellor Baptist Church
Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home.
9 Entries
I WORKED WITH ROGER FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS AND WAS SO PROUD OF HIM AS A BOSS AND A DEAR FRIEND. HE WAS ALWAYS READY WITH A HELPING HAND. I COULD NEVER FIND A BETTER MAN AND WAS ALWAYS SO PROUD TO WORK WITH HIM. HE WAS ALWAYS SO PROUD OF HIM WIFE AND SONS AND DID NOT HESITATE TO SHOW IT. MY LOVE AND SYMPATHY IS WITH ALL OF YOU FOR THIS GREAT LOSS. HIS MEMORY WILL ALWAYS LINGER...
PATRICIA CURTIS
Friend
February 5, 2022
Times like theses bring back the memories of smiles and laughter, kindness extended, jokes and teasing. Sadness balanced with the lasting impressions of a loving and giving person. Yet it all falls short of filling the hole made by the loss of a spouse, a parent, a friend. As days pass we pray that God uses those memories to bring comfort and peace to each family member and friend who life was and is touched by Roger. We send our prayers and love as words fall short of expressing our sympathy.
Jimmy and Susan Hilldrup
Friend
January 19, 2022
John Woodard and the rest of the family, we are sorry to hear of the passing of your loved one. Your entire family are in our prayers. God is your strength and will give you what you need during this difficult time. Remain blessed!
Teresa Walker and the Minor family from Fredericksburg, VA
Other
January 18, 2022
Janet, I am so sorry to hear about Roger´s passing. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Brenda Waller
January 17, 2022
Janet and family Sorry to hear of your loss. I was in the Class of 77 and remember the Football games back in the good old days at Spotsy. Always hold onto your memories.
Marlene Seay Bageant
School
January 16, 2022
What a wonderful man, friend, neighbor and the most important thing to him Dad and Husband.
Jennie Jones
January 16, 2022
Janet, I was so sorry to hear about Roger´s passing. Please know that my prayers are with you and your family through this very sad time.
Lori Barnes (Bishop)
Friend
January 14, 2022
Janet, Chip, Hunter , and families I´m just so sorry. Roger was loved so much.
Carole Owens
Friend
January 14, 2022
I was a part of those football teams at Spotsylvania High School with Roger He was the complete team player, giving 110% of effort and direction. I am saddened to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Roger Gallahan
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results