I WORKED WITH ROGER FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS AND WAS SO PROUD OF HIM AS A BOSS AND A DEAR FRIEND. HE WAS ALWAYS READY WITH A HELPING HAND. I COULD NEVER FIND A BETTER MAN AND WAS ALWAYS SO PROUD TO WORK WITH HIM. HE WAS ALWAYS SO PROUD OF HIM WIFE AND SONS AND DID NOT HESITATE TO SHOW IT. MY LOVE AND SYMPATHY IS WITH ALL OF YOU FOR THIS GREAT LOSS. HIS MEMORY WILL ALWAYS LINGER...

PATRICIA CURTIS Friend February 5, 2022