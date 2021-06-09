Menu
Rolfe N. Pritchett Jr.
Rolfe N. Pritchett, Jr.

Rolfe N. Pritchett, Jr., 85, of Fredericksburg passed from this life to his eternal life on June 5, 2021. He was a good son to his late parents, Rolfe, Sr. and Louise Pritchett.

Rolfe was a loving and devoted husband and father. He and his wife Gloria lived in Stafford. They were married January 9, 1954.

Rolfe worked at the FMC Plant for 25 years. While at FMC he became a supervisor in the slitting department and was there until it closed in 1978. At this point Rolfe changed his career and went to JCP to work in shipping and Rec. and soon was made head of the Shipping and Rec. Dept. where he retired in 1998. After retirement he still worked one day a week at Manheim Auto Auction for 15 years. With his yard work and family he kept himself busy.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 67 years, Gloria; his son, Rolfe Lawrence "Larry" Pritchett of Texas; brother Herbert W. Pritchett, Sr. (Barbara) of Spotsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jun
11
Service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
May God Bless and comfort the Pritchett family in this time of sorrow.
Bruce Weaver
Friend
June 9, 2021
