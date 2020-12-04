Rollin "Gary" Maggard
Rollin "Gary" Maggard, 71, unexpectedly passed Monday, November 30, 2020.
Gary was born in Glasgow, KY on April 21, 1949, and graduated high school from Buckley Loda High School, Illinois. He went on to serve in the Air Force Reserves as an air traffic controller, from there was employed with the FBI in Washington, D.C. He then started his career in Tire Sales, a career that spanned over 40 years, covering all of Virginia and part of Maryland. To say he was devoted to his career would be an understatement, never took a full vacation, and was said to be selling tires from his hospital bed! His work ethic started at the early age of 6, milking cows on the farm.
His laugh was contagious and he loved to pick at you until you laughed. When his long days were finished, his favorite thing to do was climb in his recliner to watch movies with his devoted wife of 38 years, Ginny.
He worked 'til the day he died, in fact had a tire in the back of his vehicle ready to be delivered. He battled his way through the last years of his life, enduring chemo, diabetes as well as many other health issues. We will miss him dearly, but rejoice in the fact that he is no longer in pain. God decided it was time for him to come home.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Virginia "Ginny" Maggard; daughter, Andrea Maggard Jarrells (Randy); stepsons, Rick Phillips (Tina) and Scott Phillips; mother, Margaret Maggard; siblings, Clif Maggard (Vicky), Debbie Gustafson (Gary); grandsons, Owen and Will Jarrells; step-grandchildren Kristin Phillips and Ricky Phillips; step-great-grandson KJ Fines; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Erroll Maggard; brother David Maggard; grandparents Roy and Lois Maggard, and Cecil and Vada Barrick; as well as nephew Christopher Maggard.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UVA Cancer Center in Charlottesville, VA or American Diabetes Association
We would love for friends and family to send condolences to the online guest book.
. We would love for friends and family to send condolences to the online guest book.
