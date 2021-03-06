Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald C. Barefoot Jr.
Ronald C. Barefoot, Jr.

Ronald C. Barefoot, Jr., 72, of Stafford County passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.

Ronald worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years and retired as a Vehicle Maintenance Programs Analyst. Ronald was a member of the Red Knights of Stafford Motorcycle Club. He was an avid sports enthusiast and was a Washington Redskins Football fanatic. Ronald played and enjoyed watching baseball, basketball, softball, and golf.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Deborah Soboleski Barefoot; children Kimberly L. Edwards (Sunny), G. Melissa Huffman (Benny), Gregory A. Barefoot, Selena R. Barefoot (Tony), Cara E. McLane (Sean), and Joshua A. Barefoot (Nicolle); grandchildren Amber, Cody, George, Brianna, Aaron, Bryce, Aiden, and Kenna; great-grandchildren Gianna, Aria, Caylani, and Catalina; siblings Dennis Barefoot, Jeff Barefoot (Yvonne), Dean Barefoot, Bonnie Jenkins (Garry); and adopted daughters, Lydia Haley Gish (Jason), and Anna Haley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Vivian Moriarty; father Ronald C. Barefoot Sr.; and sister Susan Barefoot McHugh.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at St. William of York Catholic Church.

Online guest book and more information is available at convenantfuneralservice.com/RonaldBarefoot.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Service
11:00a.m.
St. William of York Catholic Church
VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My condolences and sympathy to all of Ron's family. We were coworkers and friends for many years. Rest in peace .
Leonard Peters
Coworker
March 11, 2021
Crothall EVS
March 9, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Ronnie´s passing. The way we remember him was a fantastic husband, father and grandfather. He always had a loving heart.
Bobby and Susie Noble
March 8, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about the passing of Ronnie. Our prayers and deepest condolences to his precious wife Debbie, his children, siblings and the entire Barefoot family. May God's love and peace overwhelm you in the coming days. We will be praying for you all. Ronnie's was a life well lived, and his legacy will live on in all the lives he touched.
Tony & Teresa Mansy-Cook
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results