We were so sorry to hear about the passing of Ronnie. Our prayers and deepest condolences to his precious wife Debbie, his children, siblings and the entire Barefoot family. May God's love and peace overwhelm you in the coming days. We will be praying for you all. Ronnie's was a life well lived, and his legacy will live on in all the lives he touched.

Tony & Teresa Mansy-Cook March 8, 2021