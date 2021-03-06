Ronald C. Barefoot, Jr.
Ronald C. Barefoot, Jr., 72, of Stafford County passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Ronald worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years and retired as a Vehicle Maintenance Programs Analyst. Ronald was a member of the Red Knights of Stafford Motorcycle Club. He was an avid sports enthusiast and was a Washington Redskins Football fanatic. Ronald played and enjoyed watching baseball, basketball, softball, and golf.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Deborah Soboleski Barefoot; children Kimberly L. Edwards (Sunny), G. Melissa Huffman (Benny), Gregory A. Barefoot, Selena R. Barefoot (Tony), Cara E. McLane (Sean), and Joshua A. Barefoot (Nicolle); grandchildren Amber, Cody, George, Brianna, Aaron, Bryce, Aiden, and Kenna; great-grandchildren Gianna, Aria, Caylani, and Catalina; siblings Dennis Barefoot, Jeff Barefoot (Yvonne), Dean Barefoot, Bonnie Jenkins (Garry); and adopted daughters, Lydia Haley Gish (Jason), and Anna Haley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Vivian Moriarty; father Ronald C. Barefoot Sr.; and sister Susan Barefoot McHugh.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at St. William of York Catholic Church.
Online guest book and more information is available at convenantfuneralservice.com/RonaldBarefoot
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 6, 2021.