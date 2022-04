Ronald HillRonald G. Hill, 89, of Ruther Glen died Friday, June 25, 2021.Ron had retired from the U. S. Army and Mary Washington Hospital. He is survived by the love of his life, Agnes M. Hill; three children, two step-children and numerous grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 11 am Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Quantico National Cemetery. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com