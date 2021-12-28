Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Stanley Okrasinski
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St
Colonial Beach, VA
Rev. Ronald Okrasinski D. Min.

Rev. Ronald Stanley Okrasinski D. Min., 80, of Colonial Beach, VA passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Father Ron, a second generation Polish-American, was a native of Irvington, NJ, born on July 12th, 1941 to the late A. Stanley Okrasinski and late Helen C. Okrasinski (Gorny). Fr. Ron also was preceded in death by his younger brother Capt., US Air Force, Richard Okrasinski.

Fr. Ron began his ordained life as a Roman Catholic priest in 1968. He was received into the Episcopal priesthood in 1980 at St. George's Episcopal Church, Fredericksburg. He received a BA from Seton Hall University, a Doctor of Ministry from Notre Dame, a Master of Divinity from the Immaculate Conception Seminary, and a certificate in Anglican Studies from Virginia Theological Seminary.

For 33 years Fr. Ron served as rector of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Colonial Beach, where he was extremely active in the community and was always there to help everyone he could, whether they were parishioners or not. Fr. Ron was also a Chaplain to Washington National Cathedral in Washington DC for nearly 26 years. After retirement from St. Mary's he was a supplement rector, an Interim Rector of St. Mary's Whitechapel, Lively, and at the time of his death he was a Priest Associate at Hanover-with-Brunswick Parish, King George. Fr. Ron also served on the Board of Pastoral Care at Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, for which he received a Spirit Award for Partners in Healing in 2013.

Fr. Ron also ran his own carpentry business in the late 70s, all skills he attributes from learning from his grandfather. Fr. Ron was an avid football fan who proudly supported the Green Bay Packers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Fr. Ron was also proud of the awards he won from his hobby of restoring old Corvettes. Fr. Ron's other passions were photography, painting, and music.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 yrs. Claudette J. Okrasinski (LeMay). Children; Jeremy T. Okrasinski, daughter-in-law Melissa N. Okrasinski (Puglisi), and Martha A. Okrasinski. Grandchildren; Madeline P. and Logan A. Okrasinski. Sister-in-law Patricia Okrasinski (Ippolito), and niece Kim Okrasinski.

A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, December the 29th, 2021 at 2pm, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 203 Dennison St., Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Face masks required.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers or a donation made in Fr. Ron's name to the Westmoreland County Animal Shelter. 6154 Stratford Hall Rd., Montross, VA 22520

An interment service is planned for a later date after the new year.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
203 Dennison St., Colonial Beach, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Fr Ron was a wonderful and caring man who spoke at my husband Windsor my son Richard Balmaz services and helped me thru such sadness and grief My heart goes out to hIs family
Leslie mendenhall
Other
December 29, 2021
Claudette, Jeremy and Martha, we are so sorry to hear of the passing of Father Ron. From the days of sharing our kids T-Ball games, fellowship at church events and just in passing; you and Father Ron remained humble in spirit and true friends. I could always seek spiritual guidance and counsel from Father Ron. May God give you peace, comfort and joy as we celebrate a life well-lived. God Bless You! With heartfelt sympathy! Karen and Dominique Epps
Karen Johnson
Friend
December 29, 2021
Please accept our deepest sympathies. Ron was a blessing to all he met and memories of his kindness and his deep faith will be cherished in our hearts.
Jean and David Hunt
Friend
December 28, 2021
Trinity's DoK, Fredericksburg
December 28, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with his families and friends. He was well known in CB in 80's - present. He knew my husband Ricky from Smith's Service Center and that how I met Father Ron. He came by see Ricky until he passed away from cancer. Great guy. RIP Father Ron.
Pam Ambrose Hale
Other
December 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to family. Fr Ron married Jane and I on New Years Eve in 2004 we will never forget him. May God keep you in his hands through out eternity.
Dewey W and Jane Saylor
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results