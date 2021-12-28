Rev. Ronald Okrasinski D. Min.Rev. Ronald Stanley Okrasinski D. Min., 80, of Colonial Beach, VA passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, December 22, 2021.Father Ron, a second generation Polish-American, was a native of Irvington, NJ, born on July 12th, 1941 to the late A. Stanley Okrasinski and late Helen C. Okrasinski (Gorny). Fr. Ron also was preceded in death by his younger brother Capt., US Air Force, Richard Okrasinski.Fr. Ron began his ordained life as a Roman Catholic priest in 1968. He was received into the Episcopal priesthood in 1980 at St. George's Episcopal Church, Fredericksburg. He received a BA from Seton Hall University, a Doctor of Ministry from Notre Dame, a Master of Divinity from the Immaculate Conception Seminary, and a certificate in Anglican Studies from Virginia Theological Seminary.For 33 years Fr. Ron served as rector of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Colonial Beach, where he was extremely active in the community and was always there to help everyone he could, whether they were parishioners or not. Fr. Ron was also a Chaplain to Washington National Cathedral in Washington DC for nearly 26 years. After retirement from St. Mary's he was a supplement rector, an Interim Rector of St. Mary's Whitechapel, Lively, and at the time of his death he was a Priest Associate at Hanover-with-Brunswick Parish, King George. Fr. Ron also served on the Board of Pastoral Care at Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, for which he received a Spirit Award for Partners in Healing in 2013.Fr. Ron also ran his own carpentry business in the late 70s, all skills he attributes from learning from his grandfather. Fr. Ron was an avid football fan who proudly supported the Green Bay Packers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Fr. Ron was also proud of the awards he won from his hobby of restoring old Corvettes. Fr. Ron's other passions were photography, painting, and music.He is survived by his loving wife of 49 yrs. Claudette J. Okrasinski (LeMay). Children; Jeremy T. Okrasinski, daughter-in-law Melissa N. Okrasinski (Puglisi), and Martha A. Okrasinski. Grandchildren; Madeline P. and Logan A. Okrasinski. Sister-in-law Patricia Okrasinski (Ippolito), and niece Kim Okrasinski.A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, December the 29th, 2021 at 2pm, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 203 Dennison St., Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Face masks required.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers or a donation made in Fr. Ron's name to the Westmoreland County Animal Shelter. 6154 Stratford Hall Rd., Montross, VA 22520An interment service is planned for a later date after the new year.