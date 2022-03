Ronald L. White, Sr.Ronald Lin White, Sr., of Washington, DC, departed this earthly life on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Branch Fork Baptist Church, Spotsylvania, VA. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. and burial will follow in the church cemetery. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com