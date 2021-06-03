Rosalind Octavia Alsop
Rosalind Octavia Alsop 91, of Bowling Green, VA quietly departed this life on Sat. May, 29, 2021. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at C.W. Edwards Funeral Home, 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA 22427. Homegoing Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sat; June 5, 2021 at Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, VA 22580 with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd; Triangle, VA 22172. Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 3, 2021.