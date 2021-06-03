Menu
Rosalind Octavia Alsop
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.W. Edwards Funeral Home
16476 Richmond Turnpike
Bowling Green, VA
Rosalind Octavia Alsop

Rosalind Octavia Alsop 91, of Bowling Green, VA quietly departed this life on Sat. May, 29, 2021. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at C.W. Edwards Funeral Home, 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA 22427. Homegoing Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sat; June 5, 2021 at Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, VA 22580 with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd; Triangle, VA 22172. Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.W. Edwards Funeral Home
16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA
Jun
5
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Long Branch Baptist Church
14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, VA
Jun
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Long Branch Baptist Church
14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, VA
Jun
8
Interment
12:30p.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
18424 Joplin Rd, Triangle, VA
