Rose McPherson
Rose McPherson, 93, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021 in her Fredericksburg, VA home.
She was born Rose Elizabeth Knight on October 20, 1927 in Lexington, KY. At age 24 she left Kentucky for a long career with the federal government in Washington, DC. She made several trips with NATO to Paris, France and she especially enjoyed her many years in the Pentagon as the executive secretary to numerous Assistant Secretaries of Defense (Comptroller).
Rose met the love of her life, Ralph Early "Mac" McPherson a few years after arriving in Washington, DC. They were inseparable and enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage before his death in 2017. They relocated to Williamsburg, VA for their retirement years, enjoying their home and many trips to the North Carolina Outer Banks.
Rose was admired for her strength and grace. She was an inspiration to many as she aged with beauty and dignity. She easily made friends and was loved by those who knew her.
She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Laura Lee Dickinson (David); and grandson David Dickinson Jr., of Fredericksburg, VA.
Funeral services for Mrs. McPherson will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her grandson's Friends for Life group to allow them to continue to enrich the lives of adults with disabilities. Donations may be made payable to Hope Presbyterian Church at 11121 Leavells Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Please indicate Friends for Life on the memo line.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 8, 2021.