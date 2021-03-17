Rosemary Myers
Rosemary G. Myers, 79 of Milford passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. Survivors include her daughters, Connie Lee (Mike) and Judith Armstrong; five sisters; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Myers. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 19th at 12:00 pm in the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 17, 2021.