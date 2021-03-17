Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosemary Myers
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
Rosemary Myers

Rosemary G. Myers, 79 of Milford passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. Survivors include her daughters, Connie Lee (Mike) and Judith Armstrong; five sisters; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Myers. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 19th at 12:00 pm in the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA
Mar
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.