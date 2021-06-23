Menu
Ross E. Duncan
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd
Stafford, VA
Ross E. Duncan

LTC U.S. Army Retired Ross E. Duncan, 90, of Stafford County passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his home with his wife of 69 years, Marilyn, at his side. He was born on May 16, 1931 in Ashland County, Ohio.

Ross was a graduate of Ohio University, BSEd (Comprehensive Science) and George Washington University, MAE (adult Education) and EdD (human resource development). After a twenty year career in the U.S. Army, his lifelong interest in education caused him to enter the field of education. He was employed in various capacities at George Washington University, Ashland College, and Bluefield College. As late as 2018 he taught online courses for Bluefield College. Ross also worked in Egypt, Zimbabwe and Saudi Arabia in education related fields. He and Marilyn took advantage of living abroad by traveling extensively, which they continued to do after retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; son David (Sandra) of Powhatan; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James G. and Edna T. Duncan; and his infant son, Mark.

Ross was many things to many people. He was a soldier, an educator, a friend, a neighbor, a world traveler, a husband, a father, but most of all he was a kind and gentle man.

The family would like to thank dear friends and neighbors Margie and Jimmy Franklin, who have stood by them for many years, MWHC Hospice nurse, Mark, CNA Bertie, social worker, Jennifer, and private caregiver, Cindy Sadler.

All services will be private.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
Covenant Funeral Service
Salvatore & Rosann Paratore
July 2, 2021
Love and prayers to the Duncan family. Thank you Dr. Duncan for a huge influence achieving a very special goal. You will be greatly missed.
Rocky Denson
School
June 24, 2021
