Roy Fenwick Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St
Colonial Beach, VA
Roy Fenwick, Jr.

Roy Fenwick, Jr., 73, died unexpectedly Thursday December 10, 2020. Son of the late Roy Fenwick, Sr. and Mary Spillman Fenwick, he was born and raised in Tetotum, VA where he would later die in a tragic accident doing what he enjoyed most, helping others.

Roy was an avid commercial waterman, hunter, active life member of Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department and life member of King George Volunteer Fire Department. Roy had a love for seafood and people; he joined his family business Roy's Seafood in 1972 where he later became the icon.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Frances O'Connor Fenwick. He is survived by his beloved children Roy Fenwick III (Sandra) and Tina Fenwick, grandsons Roy Fenwick IV and Connor Fenwick, sisters Brenda Rogers and Jackie Rhoderick (Raymond), and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He is also survived by his special watermen friends Nealy Little and Roger Hill and hunting buddies Jimmy Dove and Frankie Stevens.

The family will receive friends 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Thursday, December 17th at Storke Funeral Home, King George. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Friday, December 18th at Storke Funeral Home, King George. All current COVID-19 mandates will be followed such as masks, social distancing and limited inside seating, however it will be broadcast to the parking lot so that all that wish to attend will be able to do so in a safe manner. Burial will follow at Historyland Memorial Park Cemetery in King George. True to Roy's fashion, casual dress is preferred.

Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Basham, Robert Owens, Dana Reed, Dave Robey, Bill Sanford and Chris Saulnier. Honorary Pallbearers will be Branden Robey and Timothy Trivett, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift in Roy's name to Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 312 Colonial Ave, Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St, Colonial Beach, VA
Dec
17
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St, Colonial Beach, VA
Dec
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St, Colonial Beach, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tina so sorry to hear about your Dad Prayers for you and family.
Doris Bowen
December 18, 2020
Very sorry to hear about Roy. Thoughts and prayers are with the Fenwick family.
Tibby Clegg
December 18, 2020
To the Fenwick family, my heartfelt condolences to you. Roy was a person who always looked out for others and was a fixture in the Fire and Rescue for King George, his leadership and efforts made King George a safer place. May he Rest In Peace. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. v/r Joe Grzeika
Joe Grzeika
December 18, 2020
Roy will really be missed by everyone. He was truly a once in a Lifetime Friend, He will provide us all with lots of great memories. So long Roy, we miss you already.
Jack McGinniss & Jason McGinniss
December 17, 2020
So sorry for you unexpected loss Roy will be greatly missed by every one , God bless your families.
Keith Purks
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results