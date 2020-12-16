Roy Fenwick, Jr.
Roy Fenwick, Jr., 73, died unexpectedly Thursday December 10, 2020. Son of the late Roy Fenwick, Sr. and Mary Spillman Fenwick, he was born and raised in Tetotum, VA where he would later die in a tragic accident doing what he enjoyed most, helping others.
Roy was an avid commercial waterman, hunter, active life member of Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department and life member of King George Volunteer Fire Department. Roy had a love for seafood and people; he joined his family business Roy's Seafood in 1972 where he later became the icon.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Frances O'Connor Fenwick. He is survived by his beloved children Roy Fenwick III (Sandra) and Tina Fenwick, grandsons Roy Fenwick IV and Connor Fenwick, sisters Brenda Rogers and Jackie Rhoderick (Raymond), and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He is also survived by his special watermen friends Nealy Little and Roger Hill and hunting buddies Jimmy Dove and Frankie Stevens.
The family will receive friends 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Thursday, December 17th at Storke Funeral Home, King George. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Friday, December 18th at Storke Funeral Home, King George. All current COVID-19 mandates will be followed such as masks, social distancing and limited inside seating, however it will be broadcast to the parking lot so that all that wish to attend will be able to do so in a safe manner. Burial will follow at Historyland Memorial Park Cemetery in King George. True to Roy's fashion, casual dress is preferred.
Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Basham, Robert Owens, Dana Reed, Dave Robey, Bill Sanford and Chris Saulnier. Honorary Pallbearers will be Branden Robey and Timothy Trivett, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift in Roy's name to Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 312 Colonial Ave, Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 16, 2020.