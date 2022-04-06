Roy Shank



Roy Shank of King George passed away on March 23, 2022 at the age of 87. Roy was born November 26, 1934 to Evelyn and Mac Roy Shank of Jacksonville, FL. Roy graduated from Auburn University, served in the US Navy, and enjoyed a long career with the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, VA. Upon retirement, he joined his wife, Joan, in real estate at Century 21.



Roy was happily married to Joan Shank for 47 years and together they raised two daughters, Lynne Weeks of Jacksonville FL and Stacy Bostjanick of King George VA.



On July 11, 2009, Roy married Janet Haase. They enjoyed more than 12 years of happily married life until Roy's death.



Roy enjoyed the King George lifestyle with close friends and family. He had a quick wit, was a prolific reader, along with enjoying jet skiing in the Potomac, and eating steamed crabs.



Roy is survived by his wife, Janet, his daughters, and four grandchildren.



A gathering for remembrance will be announced at a later date.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 6, 2022.