Roy Gordon Wedding
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd
Stafford, VA
Roy Gordon Wedding

Roy Gordon Wedding of Hartwood, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 8th 2021. He was 90 years old.

Roy who was known by many as "Junior", retired as a union carpenter with Local # 1145, having worked on many large construction projects in the Washington D.C. metro area, including the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. He was a long time farmer and resident in Hartwood of Stafford County.

He is survived by two sisters Mary Hazel and Lillian Wedding; his daughter, Vicki Lewis (William); five grandchildren Billy Lewis, Daniel Wedding (Melissa), Donald Wedding, Rena Stitcher (Wray), and Gena Lewis; and four great-grandchildren Gwyn and Jacob Stitcher, and Kaylee and Caroline Wedding. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Roy Wedding and Mary Ellen (Guy) Wedding; his wife, Christine (Wood) Wedding; his son, Roy Garland Wedding; and several other brothers and sister.

A service will be held privately for family at Covenant Funeral Service with interment following at Stafford Memorial Park in Garrisonville. Pall bearers will be Billy Lewis, Daniel Wedding, Donald Wedding, Wray Stitcher, Jacob Stitcher, and Gwyn Stitcher.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
After a couple months of opening our business in 2018, Roy just showed up one day. He walked in and sat down in the waiting area and starting talking to us like he had known us for a long time. From that day on he became a wonderful friend and part of our family here at the shop. He was always welcome to stop by for a visit any time and a joy to have around. We always looked forward to his visits which were usually about once a month no matter how busy we were, we were always happy to see his smiling face walk through the door and listen to all his life stories and adventures. Then it all came to a stop. Several years of his visits came to an end and we just found out this morning that he had passed in December. We did not know. It is very upsetting to find out he had passed after 2 months of not seeing him we knew something wasn't right and looked into why. We will miss Roy and still picture him coming in and sitting down in the first seat by the door watching us and respectfully and patiently waiting for his moment to have our full attention.. He brought Joy with him every time he walked in our door and we are going to greatly miss him. One thing is for sure, he lived a fulfilling life and now he can be re-united with his wife whom he spoke very highly of all the time. I believe he missed her dearly. We will never find another Roy to fill his place in our hearts. We miss you Roy and are sad we didn't get a chance to say goodbye. Fly High Free Bird. Your forever friends and family at America 1st Automotive
America 1st Automotive
Friend
February 22, 2022
Roy frequented our Auto Repair shop sometimes several times a week just to stop by and talk, we always enjoyed his company and his positive outlook on life. We were always baffled at the amount of energy a man of his age had but he always made us promise not to tell anyone his age. We all love Roy and he will be greatly missed. May he RIP.
David Sager
Friend
February 22, 2022
Sorry for your loss Melissa and the rest of the family I know that he leaves this ground to float in Heaven above and keep an eye out over you until you meet with him again my prayers go out to you and your family
Graham E Tenhoeve
Other
December 14, 2021
