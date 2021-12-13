After a couple months of opening our business in 2018, Roy just showed up one day. He walked in and sat down in the waiting area and starting talking to us like he had known us for a long time. From that day on he became a wonderful friend and part of our family here at the shop. He was always welcome to stop by for a visit any time and a joy to have around. We always looked forward to his visits which were usually about once a month no matter how busy we were, we were always happy to see his smiling face walk through the door and listen to all his life stories and adventures. Then it all came to a stop. Several years of his visits came to an end and we just found out this morning that he had passed in December. We did not know. It is very upsetting to find out he had passed after 2 months of not seeing him we knew something wasn't right and looked into why. We will miss Roy and still picture him coming in and sitting down in the first seat by the door watching us and respectfully and patiently waiting for his moment to have our full attention.. He brought Joy with him every time he walked in our door and we are going to greatly miss him. One thing is for sure, he lived a fulfilling life and now he can be re-united with his wife whom he spoke very highly of all the time. I believe he missed her dearly. We will never find another Roy to fill his place in our hearts. We miss you Roy and are sad we didn't get a chance to say goodbye. Fly High Free Bird. Your forever friends and family at America 1st Automotive

