Roy Gordon Wedding
Roy Gordon Wedding of Hartwood, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 8th 2021. He was 90 years old.
Roy who was known by many as "Junior", retired as a union carpenter with Local # 1145, having worked on many large construction projects in the Washington D.C. metro area, including the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. He was a long time farmer and resident in Hartwood of Stafford County.
He is survived by two sisters Mary Hazel and Lillian Wedding; his daughter, Vicki Lewis (William); five grandchildren Billy Lewis, Daniel Wedding (Melissa), Donald Wedding, Rena Stitcher (Wray), and Gena Lewis; and four great-grandchildren Gwyn and Jacob Stitcher, and Kaylee and Caroline Wedding. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Roy Wedding and Mary Ellen (Guy) Wedding; his wife, Christine (Wood) Wedding; his son, Roy Garland Wedding; and several other brothers and sister.
A service will be held privately for family at Covenant Funeral Service with interment following at Stafford Memorial Park in Garrisonville. Pall bearers will be Billy Lewis, Daniel Wedding, Donald Wedding, Wray Stitcher, Jacob Stitcher, and Gwyn Stitcher.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2021.