Ruby Pearl Collier
Ruby Pearl Collier of Spotsylvania County passed away unexpectedly at her home on August 11, 2020.
She is survived by her brothers, Aubrey W. Collier, Silvanus Collier, Wilford Collier, Bennie Collier, Bernard Collier, and Clyde Collier; sisters, Mary Eve Elliott, Cornelia Payne, and Arbutus Collier.
She was preceded in death by her father, Berman Cimmie Collier; mother Ruby Pearl Collier; brothers, Berman, Jr. Collier, Herman D. Collier, Wilmer Collier, Richard L. Collier Odin, and Ray Collier.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 9, 2020.