Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Pearl Collier
Ruby Pearl Collier

Ruby Pearl Collier of Spotsylvania County passed away unexpectedly at her home on August 11, 2020.

She is survived by her brothers, Aubrey W. Collier, Silvanus Collier, Wilford Collier, Bennie Collier, Bernard Collier, and Clyde Collier; sisters, Mary Eve Elliott, Cornelia Payne, and Arbutus Collier.

She was preceded in death by her father, Berman Cimmie Collier; mother Ruby Pearl Collier; brothers, Berman, Jr. Collier, Herman D. Collier, Wilmer Collier, Richard L. Collier Odin, and Ray Collier.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.