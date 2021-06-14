Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Louise Woods
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Ruby Louise Woods

Ruby Louise Woods, 92, of Fredericksburg passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Woods was a homemaker. She was a loving mother and grandmother who put her family and Church first. She raised many children, both in Texas and Virginia and was considered "Momma Woods" to all of them. Mrs. Woods was a faithful member of the Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg Churches of Christ.

Survivors include her two children, George M. Applin and Patricia A. Leonard, both of Fredericksburg; three grandsons, John Applin and Corey Applin (Melissa) of Richmond, USAF Tech Sgt. Trae Leonard (Catrina) of Cheyenne, WY; and one granddaughter, Kathleen Tillman (Tyler) of Richmond. She is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren, Alex Tillman, Jefferson Applin, Evelyn Tillman, Thomas Applin, and Trae Michael Leonard. She especially loved her Yorkie, Maggie; and grand-dog, Bailey. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gilbert S. Applin; husband, Lando L. Woods; step-daughter, Debra Ann Wilson; her parents, Ruby and Claude Shipp; and 6 brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. with Ministers Bill Bates and Daryl Bates officiating. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jun
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. Louise was a very special lady to all us that knew her. We and all of her friends will miss her greatly
George & Leslie Page
Friend
June 16, 2021
DEAR PATTY AND GOERGE: WE are so sorry to hear of your loss of your Mom (and Beloved) Mama Woods- -God has certainly gained an ANGEL-Jennifer and I Loved her dearly- What a Wonderful CHRISTIAN woman she was-She will be truly missed- By Many-Please know we are keeping you in Prayers- God be with the family during this time
Anne
June 14, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
S.G.
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results