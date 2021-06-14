Ruby Louise Woods
Ruby Louise Woods, 92, of Fredericksburg passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Woods was a homemaker. She was a loving mother and grandmother who put her family and Church first. She raised many children, both in Texas and Virginia and was considered "Momma Woods" to all of them. Mrs. Woods was a faithful member of the Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg Churches of Christ.
Survivors include her two children, George M. Applin and Patricia A. Leonard, both of Fredericksburg; three grandsons, John Applin and Corey Applin (Melissa) of Richmond, USAF Tech Sgt. Trae Leonard (Catrina) of Cheyenne, WY; and one granddaughter, Kathleen Tillman (Tyler) of Richmond. She is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren, Alex Tillman, Jefferson Applin, Evelyn Tillman, Thomas Applin, and Trae Michael Leonard. She especially loved her Yorkie, Maggie; and grand-dog, Bailey. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gilbert S. Applin; husband, Lando L. Woods; step-daughter, Debra Ann Wilson; her parents, Ruby and Claude Shipp; and 6 brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. with Ministers Bill Bates and Daryl Bates officiating. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 14, 2021.