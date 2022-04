Rubyedel B. JonesRubyedel B. Jones, 84, of Colonial Beach, died peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in King George, March 22, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at King George Community Center, 8076 Kings Hwy, 22485. All are welcome and invited. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com