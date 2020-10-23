Ruth Arline Kirtley
Ruth A. Kirtley, 94, of Stafford, VA passed away on October 18th at home with her family by her side.
Ruth, daughter of the late Lloyd Bourne and Eleanor Herndon, outlived her own family. She worked at the shirt factory and then became a bookkeeper at Kmart for 14 years before she retired. Ruth lived a simple life and was the rock of the family. She was an avid Washington Redskins fan, loved to cook for her family, had a green thumb with tons of houseplants, and enjoyed sitting around reading her love novels.
Ruth is survived by a brother, E. Pratt Sullivan (Inez) of Stafford; son-in-law David Odham of Stafford; two granddaughters, Joy Jenkins (Vince) of Mineral, and Heather Kirtley of Spotsylvania; two grandsons, Brandon Kirtley (Pretzel) of Virginia Beach, and Christopher Kirtley of Staunton; four great-grandchildren, Joshua Jenkins, Justin Jenkins (Keyane), Daniel Kirtley and Finley Kirtley; and one great-great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Jenkins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the love her life her husband; Cecil Kirtley of 49 years of marriage; her son, Danny Kirtley; her daughter, Debra Odham; and a brother James Sullivan.
Pallbearers will be Troy Kirtley, James Kirtley, Steve Pemberton, Kenny Mullen, Kyle Pemberton, and Jimmy Waldron.
A service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Asera Care Hospice and Care Advantage Home Health for the care and comfort they provided to our grandmother during these difficult times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.