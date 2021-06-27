Menu
Ruth Hall Ballard
Ruth Hall Ballard

Ruth Hall Ballard of Falmouth passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her home.

Survivors include her three children, Pamela Ballard Greene (Byron III), Gordon Ray Ballard (Kristie), and Timothy Hall Ballard (Elly); four brothers; one sister; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond G. Ballard; and her parents, William and Margaret Hall; five brothers; and one sister.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berea Baptist Church.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
VA
