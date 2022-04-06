Menu
Ruth Virginia Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Ruth Virginia Clark

Ruth Virginia Clark, 79, of Stafford County passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.

Survivors include her husband, William Roger Clark, Sr.; children William Clark, Jr. and Sandra Lynn Clark; grandchildren Taylor Boyer and Chancellor Clark; great-grandchildren Sophia Medina, Lorelei Boyer, and Elliott Kim-Clark; and brother Paul Vogel (Robin). She was preceded in death by her grandson, Gregory Chase Clark.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rikki's Refuge.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 6, 2022.
