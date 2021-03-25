Ruth E. Dudley
Ruth E. Dudley, 73, of Fredericksburg, a beloved mama, grandma "Rudy", sister, aunt, and friend, went peacefully to her Heavenly home on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Ruth was born in Orange County to her parents, James A. Clark and Violet L. Davis Wharton.
Survivors include her children, Anthony H. Clark of Crystal River, FL., Kimberly S. Cooke of Fredericksburg, triplet daughters Kathie R. Cooke and Kerry M. Cooke of Richmond, and Kristie F. Cooke of Lake Anna; her son-in-law Monte Lambert; grandchildren Kayla Covington, Donald Redding, Jr., Philip R. Cooke, Aaron W. Cooke, Anthony Clark, Tristan Savee (Maggie), Trevor Clark, Cierra Savee, Jasmine Lambert, Johnnie A. Hurst, Jacey Hurst, Michael Savee, Angela Blount, Romey Russell, Ashby Berry, and Austin Berry; 13 great grandchildren; sisters Estelle Almond (Clarence) of Louisa, Brenda Clark of Orange, and Janette Yount of Orange; nieces Sheila Almond Morris, Christina Almond Fifer, Amy Yount and MaryEllen McDaniel Lawson; nephews James Almond, Eddie Almond, and David McDaniel. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Dudley; parents Ernest T. and Violet Wharton; her father, James Alvin Clark; and her grandchildren, Justin L. Cooke and Christian Andrew Savee.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, March 29 at Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg. A private interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 25, 2021.