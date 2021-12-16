Ruth Garrett



Ruth Ann Worrilow Garrett, 87, died unexpectedly December 2, 2021 at Alexandria Hospital. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of William Harold and Josephine Graham Worrilow.



Ruth Ann graduated from Chester High School, Class of 1952, and then went on to Drexel University where she earned her Associate's Degree. While in school, she met her future husband, Sam. Ruth Ann and Sam married the summer Ruth Ann graduated. She went to work for a short while then moved to Germany where Sam was stationed. They celebrated 56 years of marriage before Sam's passing.



Ruth Ann and Sam were active members of their church, Bush Hill Presbyterian. She served as the church secretary, then moved on to become secretary to the Pastor. She was the longest serving secretary at Bush Hill with 20+ years. Ruth Ann also volunteered as a deacon, the organist for the children and youth choirs, played in the handbell choir and was a member of a women's bible study.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Sam, her half-brother Harold Worrilow, and nephew William Harold Worrilow, III. Ruth Ann is survived by her children, Cynthia Gaut (Rob) of Easley, SC; Andrew Garrett of Woodbridge, VA; and Courtenay Sustrick (Steve) of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren Colin Gaut, Aaron and Lauren Sustrick, and Zachary Garrett; sister-in-law Joyce Garrett of Petersburg, VA; nephews JT Garrett (Betsy) of Las Vegas, NV; Calvin Garrett of Secaucus, NJ; Paul Garrett of Baldwinsville, NY; nieces Patricia Collins of Portland, OR; Susan Ward or Cherry Hill, NJ; and Nancy Worrilow of Bridgeport, CT.



A celebration of life service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, December 18, at Bush Hill Presbyterian Church, 4916 Franconia Rd, Alexandria, VA 22310. Viewing will be beforehand at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bush Hill Presbyterian Church – building fund or music fund.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 16, 2021.