Ruth Eleanor Herring
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Ruth Eleanor Herring

Ruth Eleanor Herring, 85, of Orange County, went to heaven on September 17, 2021.

She was born on April 19, 1936. She was married to Robert Herring for 64 wonderful years.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Herring; children Dan Herring (Kathy), Doug Herring, Diana Hughes (Gary); sister Betty Kennedy; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at noon on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church, 4105 Plank Road Fredericksburg, VA 22407. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Culpeper National Cemetery.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
4105 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA
Sep
24
Service
12:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
4105 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
