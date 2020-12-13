Sadye F. Taylor
Sadye F. Taylor, 89, of Ruther Glen, VA, passed away on December 8, 2020.
In accordance with CDC regulations, a live streaming of the viewing and funeral service will be available via the Mt. Zion Baptist Church YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfsEeaw6PJeT72o8aATaHqg
. A private viewing will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Triangle, VA, on Monday, December 14th at 10 AM followed by a private funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hastings-On-Hudson, NY.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2020.