Sadye F. Taylor
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Sadye F. Taylor

Sadye F. Taylor, 89, of Ruther Glen, VA, passed away on December 8, 2020.

In accordance with CDC regulations, a live streaming of the viewing and funeral service will be available via the Mt. Zion Baptist Church YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfsEeaw6PJeT72o8aATaHqg . A private viewing will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Triangle, VA, on Monday, December 14th at 10 AM followed by a private funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hastings-On-Hudson, NY.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace with the Lord Dear Cousin Sadye.
Dorothy Evans
Family
December 15, 2020
Most sincere condolences to you all
J Delneky MD
December 13, 2020
To Cousin Sadye's Family may God bless and give you comfort during this difficult time. Cousin Sadye was a loving and caring Lady, rest in Heaven until we meet again.
Dorothy Evans
December 12, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
December 10, 2020
