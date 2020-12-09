Menu
Samuel Michael Stone
Samuel Michael Stone, 61, of Stafford passed away on December 4th at VCU.

Sam was a long-time resident and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Lorrie Stone; children Jennifer Stone (Jennifer Holliday of Stafford), Johnathan Stone (Earl Hiner of Spotsylvania), and Brandy Stone (of Newport News); siblings Debbie Dedman, and Andy Stone; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilda and Albert Ray Stone; and sister Linda King.

There will not be a memorial at this time. The family asks that you play some Willie Nelson, have a beer, and remember that life is full of adventures to be had.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
