Samuel Michael Stone
Samuel Michael Stone, 61, of Stafford passed away on December 4th at VCU.
Sam was a long-time resident and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Lorrie Stone; children Jennifer Stone (Jennifer Holliday of Stafford), Johnathan Stone (Earl Hiner of Spotsylvania), and Brandy Stone (of Newport News); siblings Debbie Dedman, and Andy Stone; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilda and Albert Ray Stone; and sister Linda King.
There will not be a memorial at this time. The family asks that you play some Willie Nelson, have a beer, and remember that life is full of adventures to be had.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 9, 2020.