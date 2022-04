Samuel Michael StoneSamuel Michael Stone, 61, of Stafford passed away on December 4th at VCU.Sam was a long-time resident and enjoyed spending time with his family.Survivors include his wife, Lorrie Stone; children Jennifer Stone (Jennifer Holliday of Stafford), Johnathan Stone (Earl Hiner of Spotsylvania), and Brandy Stone (of Newport News); siblings Debbie Dedman, and Andy Stone; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilda and Albert Ray Stone; and sister Linda King.There will not be a memorial at this time. The family asks that you play some Willie Nelson, have a beer, and remember that life is full of adventures to be had.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com