Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra L. Pates
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
10719 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA
Sandra L. Pates

It is with a heavy heart that we write this obituary of our dearly departed loved one, Sandy. On December 19, 2020, Sandy received her angel wings and joined her loving parents, Captain William" Bill" Seal and Marilyn Seal; her wonderful brother, William L. Seal, Sr.; and her sweet baby grandson, Richard Pates, III.

A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 4044 Plank Road, Fredericksburg.

Online condolences may be expressed at foundandsons.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Salem Baptist Church Cemetery
4044 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Found & Sons Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sending my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sandra. She was a wonderful, kind and loving person to everyone. She will be greatly missed by all. She is at home with her Heavenly Father where she will be pain-free and have everlasting life. Heaven has gained a wonderful Angel! I truly enjoyed her friendship and guidance for many years. I will miss her tremendously and I also look forward to meeting her again when we meet in our Heavenly home. I have gained another Guardian Angel! God bless all of you in this time of need . Sending prayers from my family here in Charleston, South Carolina to Sandra's family and friends wherever they are. I will be thinking of you during this time of loss of your loved one. Margret Ellington Dorr [email protected] 540 Trapier Drive Charleston, SC 29412
Margret Dorr
December 22, 2020
I will always remember your smiling face. Rest in peace dear friend
Dee Holcomb
December 22, 2020
John Coleman
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results