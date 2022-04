Sending my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sandra. She was a wonderful, kind and loving person to everyone. She will be greatly missed by all. She is at home with her Heavenly Father where she will be pain-free and have everlasting life. Heaven has gained a wonderful Angel! I truly enjoyed her friendship and guidance for many years. I will miss her tremendously and I also look forward to meeting her again when we meet in our Heavenly home. I have gained another Guardian Angel! God bless all of you in this time of need . Sending prayers from my family here in Charleston, South Carolina to Sandra's family and friends wherever they are. I will be thinking of you during this time of loss of your loved one. Margret Ellington Dorr [email protected] 540 Trapier Drive Charleston, SC 29412