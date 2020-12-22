Sandra L. Pates
It is with a heavy heart that we write this obituary of our dearly departed loved one, Sandy. On December 19, 2020, Sandy received her angel wings and joined her loving parents, Captain William" Bill" Seal and Marilyn Seal; her wonderful brother, William L. Seal, Sr.; and her sweet baby grandson, Richard Pates, III.
A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 4044 Plank Road, Fredericksburg.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 22, 2020.