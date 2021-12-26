Sandra Salo
Sandra Salo died on December 18, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
She was born June 28,1941 in Chicago. Sandra was married to Allen Salo on December 20,1959. They were married for 61 years. Sandra loved being a watercolor artist and had many jobs including dental assistant.
Survivors include her husband, Allen; brother Robert Wilke (Kathleen); daughters Marie Staie (David), and Rona Costello (Jeff); grandchildren Eva Van Epps (Isaac), Miranda Morales (Robert), Sarah Staie, Chris Staie (Aida), Amanda Perdue (Kent), Olivia Anderson (John); as well as 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harriet and Edward Wilke; and grandson Jeffrey Costello.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 26, 2021.