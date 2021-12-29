Sara Anne Fines
Sara Anne Fines, 76, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loving husband and family.
Sara worked many years at Ukrops. She will be best remembered for her love and faith in God, her love and friendliness for people, her humor, and her passion for NASCAR.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, George "Sonny" Fines; many nieces and nephews; extended family; dear friends; and her beloved yorkies, Gracie and Lucy. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy T. Sullivan; mother Lucile P. Wright; and father, James Frank Turnley.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 31 at Traveler's Rest Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Traveler's Rest Baptist Church, Fredericksburg SPCA, or to any charitable cause.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 29, 2021.