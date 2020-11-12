Sarah Vinroot



Heathsville, VA – Sarah R. "Sally" Vinroot died peacefully with her husband at her side at her home in Heathsville, VA on November 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth J. Rupprecht and Eleanor Peabody Rupprecht of Rhode Island. She is survived by her loving husband, Capt. Charles A. Vinroot, USN (Ret), daughters Amelia Wilson (John) and Marta Coy (Barry), four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her brother, Carl A. Rupprecht of Woolwine, VA. Sally was born October 2, 1943 in Pawtucket, RI and spent her childhood in Barrington, RI. Her family relocated to Charlotte, NC when she was in junior high school. As an undergraduate, she double-majored in Biology and Chemistry at Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC; she earned an M.S. in Cellular and Microbiology from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. She married Charlie, her high school sweetheart, on December 28, 1965 in Charlotte, NC. During his military career they lived in Virginia, California, Massachusetts, and Florida before retiring to Heathsville and enjoying vacations at their house in Roque Bluffs, Maine. Mrs. Vinroot's passions were teaching and art. Over the course of her teaching career she taught gifted education, biology, chemistry, and earth science to both middle school and high school students in Norfolk, VA; at Santa Catalina School for Girls, where she was head of the science department, in Monterey, CA; and in Prince William County, VA. Sally's art career included a wide variety of media, including fiber art (spinning and weaving), painting, copper enamel work, beaded jewelry-making, and many other forms of art. She was skilled at both natural and chemical dyeing and published a book about chemical and natural dye techniques. Mrs. Vinroot founded the Jacksonville Weaver's Guild in Florida and was also a member of the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, VA. She participated in artists' guilds and studios in Boston, MA; Occoquan and Fredericksburg, VA; and most recently contributed to the Tavern Spinners' and Weavers' Guild in Heathsville and the Five Rivers Fiber Guild in Wicomico Church, where she was a past President.



Sally was an intensely creative and intellectually curious person, with a love for sailing, the natural world, gardening, art, her cats, and of course her family. She had an intense and determined personality and embraced her individuality; she always encouraged her daughters to follow their dreams. She pursued her dual careers with passion and provided a warm and loving home for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will hold a private memorial service at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Ark Animal Shelter at 60 Barber Lane in Cherryfield, ME in Sally's memory.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 12, 2020.