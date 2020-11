Scott Walker Morrow



Scott Walker Morrow, 24, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. A celebration of Scott's life will be taking place on November 27, 2020 at the Inn at the Old Silk Mill which begins at 11 AM (colorful shirts required for attendees). If you are unable to attend in person, the Zoom ID is: 825 6949 2456



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 15, 2020.