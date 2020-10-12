Sharon O. Clarke



Sharon Odella Clarke, 72, of Stafford, VA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on October 6, 2020.



Sharon had an extremely humble and gentle spirit. She was very close to her late mother, Sarah Leola Johnson.



Sharon is survived by a spouse whom she was separated from, Anthony "Tony" E. Clarke, Sr.; her devoted children whom she called her gifts, son, Anthony Eugene Clarke, Jr. (Cynthia) and daughter, Alexis Yvonne Thomas (Rodney); grandson, Brandon; granddaughters, Nikki and Janelle.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA on Tuesday, October 13th from 5 PM – 7 PM. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14th at 11 AM at Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Stafford, VA.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 12, 2020.