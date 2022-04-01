Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shawn Fortune-Garnett
1977 - 2022
BORN
1977
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Campbell Funeral Home
27 Bluff Point Rd
Kilmarnock, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Shawn Fortune-Garnett

Shawn M. Fortune-Garnett, 44, departed this life on March 25, 2022. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, Jacoby Garnett, children, Briana, Jacoby II, Jamal, Jarrod, and Javonte, father, William Fortune, grandmother, Mary Brooks, sister, Wanda Davis, 3 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives.

The funeral will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Port Royal, VA on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 am. Family will receive friends from 10 am to 11 am.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
Port Royal, VA
Apr
2
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
Port Royal, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Campbell Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Campbell Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.