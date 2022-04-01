Shawn Fortune-Garnett



Shawn M. Fortune-Garnett, 44, departed this life on March 25, 2022. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, Jacoby Garnett, children, Briana, Jacoby II, Jamal, Jarrod, and Javonte, father, William Fortune, grandmother, Mary Brooks, sister, Wanda Davis, 3 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives.



The funeral will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Port Royal, VA on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 am. Family will receive friends from 10 am to 11 am.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 1, 2022.