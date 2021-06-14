Shawnessee Childs



Shawnessee Marie (Hamilton) Childs of Stafford went to be with the angels on 4 June 2021. Shawnessee was born to Charles and Diana Hamilton on 10 July 1976 in San Diego Calif.



She is survived by her brothers Charlie Jr (Amber) and Kenny (Chrissy), sisters Shannon (Tommy) and Tiare, husband Joseph, son Michael (Toni), daughter Mariah (Dalton), step-son Trevon, grandsons Anthony, Issac, Michael Jr, granddaughters Sariah and Delayah, nieces and nephews and countless friends.



She was a graduate of North Stafford High School and was most recently employed as a health care worker.



A Celebration of life is planned for 20 June from 5 PM to 8 PM at the American Legion Hall, 1204 American Legion Road, Stafford, VA 22405. Deli style food and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. In her memory, please wear casual comfortable attire.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 14, 2021.