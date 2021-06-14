Shawnessee Marie (Hamilton) Childs of Stafford went to be with the angels on 4 June 2021. Shawnessee was born to Charles and Diana Hamilton on 10 July 1976 in San Diego Calif.
She is survived by her brothers Charlie Jr (Amber) and Kenny (Chrissy), sisters Shannon (Tommy) and Tiare, husband Joseph, son Michael (Toni), daughter Mariah (Dalton), step-son Trevon, grandsons Anthony, Issac, Michael Jr, granddaughters Sariah and Delayah, nieces and nephews and countless friends.
She was a graduate of North Stafford High School and was most recently employed as a health care worker.
A Celebration of life is planned for 20 June from 5 PM to 8 PM at the American Legion Hall, 1204 American Legion Road, Stafford, VA 22405. Deli style food and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. In her memory, please wear casual comfortable attire.
My condolences and deepest sympathy. I still have not come to the fact that this is true. I'm just waiting for a response back saying I'm ok. Rest in peace beautiful. You will be missed. Prayers sent to the family. If you need anything as I said before. Please let me know.Love ya'll
Sdhari Shantae Artis
June 21, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family and friends who loved her. SHAWNESSEE I love you and I know the angels in heaven all are hanging out with you because you had that gift to love unconditionally. R. I.P.
Barbara Booker
June 20, 2021
Shawnessee, while you are gone from our sight and lives, you are not gone from our hearts and memories. As we grieve your passing, we also celebrate your life and the happiness you brought. You have touched our lives and that shall be our treasure. May God Bless You and hold you close.
Mary and Ron
June 20, 2021
Shawnessee was such a kind and caring person. Over the years I ve known her she was a caring and giving person-always willing to help anyone.She left us way too soon. Thoughts and prayers to family and friends-Heaven now has a Beautiful new Angel.
Roni Zipay
June 18, 2021
I will always hold on to fond memories we shared years ago. I knew I could always turn to you for a good laugh or shoulder to cry in. Rest easy my friend. I know Honda was waiting for you at those pearly gates to welcome you with open arms.
Carlotta DiGiampietro
June 17, 2021
June 17, 2021
Be easy, you know I never say goodbye. Now you can have that true happiness they talk about. I will always love you!! You will never be forgotten. Rest easy Baby Girl!!!!
Kevin Booker
June 17, 2021
It has been many years since the days of our family BBQ, Birthdays and holiday gatherings. After hearing of your all too early passing I've thought back a lot to those days and was describing them to my significant other and he asked how we were related I said we were cousins. I started to explain but then stopped and said again we were cousins. I realized that we never felt any different. I know most won't understand what I am talking about but those who know will. In recent years you and I connected again and for the short time we did it was very nice. You will be misses and remembered as you were very much loved.
Always cousins!
Angie
Angela Lopez
June 16, 2021
Mariah, I know you will carry the love of your mother with you always. So sorry for your loss.
Kelly Moxley
June 15, 2021
Because of our kids I was able to know you and have many funny memories of us . You were definitely taken too soon but now how your wings fly free. I know your watching over the kids and grands. We all love and miss forever in a day. Until we meet again.
Stacey Smith Gainey
June 15, 2021
Bruce J. Williamson
June 15, 2021
I love you mom. Rest easy
Mariah
June 15, 2021
my heart and prayers are with you and your family thanks for always being there for amber and my grandsons