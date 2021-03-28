Sheila Gay Hartmann
Sheila Gay Hartmann's journey of 69 years, which she traveled long and hard with great faith, ended on March 25, 2021. She was victorious in her cancer journey. Her reward was eternal life with Christ. Her Heavenly greeters include her Daddy, Braxton Lawrence and her daughter, Jaime K. Wright.
Her memory keepers include her husband of 27 years, Richard; two sons, Christopher Wright and wife, Amy and Jonathan Wright and wife, Claudia; mom, Helen Bilbro; sister, Susan Glaze and husband, Ronnie; brother, David Lawrence and wife, Leigh; and seven grandchildren, Gavin, Samantha, Tyler, Ashley, Brianna, Kamryn, and Cavan.
Sheila had a very successful career in the Federal Government as a Business and Financial Manager for the Navy and Marine Corps. Sheila loved God, her family, her church family, and her friends. She was an active member of Rock Hill Baptist Church. She served as church treasurer for six years, taught a children's Christianity class, and started a Cooking for Christ class to provide meals for those in need.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel at 12:00 pm, with the family receiving friends and hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Rock Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 28, 2021.