A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Sheila S. Holt
Sheila S. Holt, 68, of Laurel, MD, passed away on September 19, 2021.
Sheila is survived by her husband, John Holt; two sons, Wilson Rivera, and Eddie Rivera.
A viewing will be held at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at First National Deliverance Center, 5400 D Street, SE, Washington, DC, on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 26, 2021.
Oct
2
Viewing
10:00a.m.
VA
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First National Deliverance Center
5400 D Street, SE, Washington, DC
Oct
4
Interment
12:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Sis Sheila,
To my family and I, you were more than a church member. You were a grandma to our daughter who adored your baking so much. Thank you so much for taking our family in, for teaching our daughter how to bake, for allowing us to know your granddaughter, for all the gifts for the kids and most importantly for just being you. We love you, we are saddened by your death but we know that heaven has gained an angel. Rest on .....
Funmi Osunfisan
Friend
October 10, 2021
Sheila, I look forward to seeing in heaven and celebrating eternity with you.
I worked with Sheila at the United States Department of Agriculture, Farm Service Agency, Secretariat and Public Affairs Offices. She was a lovely charismatic lady with a special charm. Her cup was always overflowing with joy, enthusiasm and energy. She had great human relation skills and was a talented writer; a dedicated professional government employee and a wonderfully helpful co-worker. Equally important, her spiritual gifts and wisdom balanced her as a a good Christian friend who could be counted on for sound advice.
To know Sheila was to love her!
Wanda Lee
Coworker
October 10, 2021
Beloved Family,
"When we leave this earth, the love that we have given and received remains behind to light the lives of those we touched - each memory a candle burning bright." Wishing you comfort in knowing how brightly love shines on.
May God grant you peace in the home going of a lovely lady. Sheila will be missed here on earth; however, we look forward to that "Great Day." I will always cherish the love we shared during the "good ole days."
Love, Angeline Long Jones
Family
October 5, 2021
Sheila was my high school classmate and one that was always kind and caring. May God Bless your soul and give your family the needed strength during this time of bereavement.
Joyce Woolfolk-Spencer
Classmate
October 1, 2021
The Hughey family is so deeply sorry to hear about the passing of Sheila. May she Rest In Peace.
Miriam Hughey-Guy
School
October 1, 2021
I was saddened to hear of the passing of my coworker, Sheila. God has His own way of revealing things to us that we do not understand. About a week and a half ago, I ran across a photo of Sheila, myself and several other coworkers. I smiled at the photo and remembered that day so vividly. Sheila had come to DC and we all rode the train and went to lunch at the Cheesecake Factory. We had so much fun and vowed to do it again! Sadly now, we will not be able to see Sheila again in this life. Sheila, a beloved daughter of our Lord Jesus Christ, has gone home to glory. I pray for God's peace and comfort for her family. May the Lord keep you and bless you all forever more.
Linda Baldwin
Coworker
September 29, 2021
Sheila and I lived in the Willow Oaks Senior Community in Laurel, MD. Our friendship was short. Sheila was very spiritual and outgoing and could really talk and say what was on her mind. We would have long, interesting phone conversations. She was a lovely person. I will miss her. My sincere condolences to the family. May God give you comfort during this difficult time.
Ernestine Mitchell
Friend
September 28, 2021
Every time I saw Sheila, she reminded me of how much we used to look alike when I was growing up. “Little Sheila” is what she called me back then. My sister Brenda said it best, we will miss Sheila but we can take comfort in knowing that she loved the Lord and is now in his presence. I love you all so much!
Wanda Lipford
Family
September 28, 2021
My name is Lisa Owens and I remember seeing Sheila in the USDA hallways on many occasions. I did not know her personally, but she was always very pleasant when we crossed paths. I am praying that God gives the family strength during this time. May she rest in peace!
Lisa Owens
Work
September 28, 2021
I worked with Sheila at USDA/FSA. She was an excellent writer and I loved how she stuck to her views even when others did not agree with her. I appreciated her so much, and send my condolences to all her family and friends.
Yolanda Provost
September 27, 2021
To my Cousin Sheila. Thank you for the fond memories and the times we shared when our families would gather together just to laugh, talk, and be among each other. I will miss you and forever hold you dear in my heart. To the siblings, children, family and friends of my Cousin Sheila, I extend these words in hopes that they may bring you peace and comfort in the days to come: Don’t think of her as gone away, her journey’s just begun. Life holds so many facets, this earth is only one. Just think of her as resting from the sorrows and the tears, in a place of warmth and comfort, where there are no days and years. Think how she must be wishing, that we could know today, how nothing but our sadness, can really pass away. And think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched. For nothing loved is ever lost, and she was loved so much. May GOD bless you and keep you always in His loving care.
Brenda Carter
Family
September 26, 2021
To my cousins, Carolyn, Venessa, LeRoy at this bittersweet time I send sympathy and condolences in the loss of your sweet sister. Stay strong and remember to be absent from the body is to be present with our Lord. Hold onto your memories for they will keep her alive within your hearts. Love, Synthia Hudson-Parker and mother, Sally.
Synthia Parker
Family
September 24, 2021
John, our sympathy to you and your family on the loss of your beloved Sheila. We admire your love and devotion at this time. May she Rest In Peace.
Zelda and Rheta on behalf of Beth Israel Synagogue
Zelda Zaben
Friend
September 24, 2021
Sad are the hearts that love you and silent are the tears that fall . Now living here without you is the hardest part of all. You did so many great amazing things . Your heart was kind and true . We could always count on you when we needed someone . Our life’s go on without you . Nothing will ever be the same and the heartache will always be there . You will walk with us forever because of the love in our hearts .
Anonymous Anonymous
Friend
September 23, 2021
Hello this is Francine, a long time friend of the Holt family. I did not know Sheila and the children personally; however, I feel that I knew them through John. I would like to express my sympathy for John and her family and loved ones. As the days and weeks pass, and as they return to life's routine, may they continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Eloise Francine Wall
Friend
September 23, 2021
