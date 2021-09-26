To my Cousin Sheila. Thank you for the fond memories and the times we shared when our families would gather together just to laugh, talk, and be among each other. I will miss you and forever hold you dear in my heart. To the siblings, children, family and friends of my Cousin Sheila, I extend these words in hopes that they may bring you peace and comfort in the days to come: Don’t think of her as gone away, her journey’s just begun. Life holds so many facets, this earth is only one. Just think of her as resting from the sorrows and the tears, in a place of warmth and comfort, where there are no days and years. Think how she must be wishing, that we could know today, how nothing but our sadness, can really pass away. And think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched. For nothing loved is ever lost, and she was loved so much. May GOD bless you and keep you always in His loving care.

Brenda Carter Family September 26, 2021