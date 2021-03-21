Menu
Sheila Ann Radley
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
Sheila Ann Radley

On Sunday, February 28, 2021 Sheila Radley passed away at the age of 84.

Sheila was born on January 10th, 1937 in the United Kingdom and later years moved to the United States.

Sheila started her career as a school teacher and then spent twenty five years as the Comptroller for Radley Automotive Group in Woodbridge, Virginia. She had a passion for reading and was an animal enthusiast.

She was loved by family, friends, and co-workers.

A graveside service will be held at 11am on March 30, 2021 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in King George.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hazelwild Farm - Therapeutic Riding Program 5325 Harrison Road Fredericksburg, VA 22407.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
King George, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Vince the extended Radley Family . Always pleasant and Smiling when I would pop in to the office when I was with Saturn back in the Day. They always had the better coffee up there!
Walter Leach
March 22, 2021
