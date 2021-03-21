Sheila Ann Radley



On Sunday, February 28, 2021 Sheila Radley passed away at the age of 84.



Sheila was born on January 10th, 1937 in the United Kingdom and later years moved to the United States.



Sheila started her career as a school teacher and then spent twenty five years as the Comptroller for Radley Automotive Group in Woodbridge, Virginia. She had a passion for reading and was an animal enthusiast.



She was loved by family, friends, and co-workers.



A graveside service will be held at 11am on March 30, 2021 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in King George.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hazelwild Farm - Therapeutic Riding Program 5325 Harrison Road Fredericksburg, VA 22407.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 21, 2021.