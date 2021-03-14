Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shelby Allen
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy
King George, VA
Shelby Allen

Shelby Jean Allen, 83, of King George, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Born in Fredericksburg, she was a daughter of the late James "Buck" and Martha "Girlie" Jett Clark. She cherished time spent with family and friends.

Among her survivors are her husband of nearly 61 years, Robert E. "Bobby" Allen; daughters, Angie Allen, BJ Andersen and Darla Redcay (Jason); grandchildren, Cullen, Scarlett and Breana Short, Reagan and Emily Andersen and Matthew Redcay and great grandchildren, Kaiden, Colton and Isla. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brother, Jimmy Clark and sisters, Sophie Rumuly and Diane Williams.

At her request, there are no services planned.

Special thanks go out to Jennifer, Jessica, Haleigh and Elise from Asera Care Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, 1240 Lee Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Mr. Allen, Angie, BJ, and Darla - my heart goes out to you in this difficult time. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Sandy Halter
March 25, 2021
Angie, Darla and BJ, I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. You all are in my thoughts and prayers as well as the rest of the family. Marsha
Marsha Spicer
March 12, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 11, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results