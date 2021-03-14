Shelby Allen
Shelby Jean Allen, 83, of King George, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Born in Fredericksburg, she was a daughter of the late James "Buck" and Martha "Girlie" Jett Clark. She cherished time spent with family and friends.
Among her survivors are her husband of nearly 61 years, Robert E. "Bobby" Allen; daughters, Angie Allen, BJ Andersen and Darla Redcay (Jason); grandchildren, Cullen, Scarlett and Breana Short, Reagan and Emily Andersen and Matthew Redcay and great grandchildren, Kaiden, Colton and Isla. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brother, Jimmy Clark and sisters, Sophie Rumuly and Diane Williams.
At her request, there are no services planned.
Special thanks go out to Jennifer, Jessica, Haleigh and Elise from Asera Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, 1240 Lee Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 14, 2021.