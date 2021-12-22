Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sherry Oswald
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
Sherry Oswald

Sherry Lynn Oswald, 51, of Spotsylvania County, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021.

Sherry was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed doing crafts and was determined and devoted to her family.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Ronald Louis Oswald, Jr.; daughter, Megan Alexandra Thomas; sons, Tyler Ryan Thomas and William Lee Oswald; her mother, Donna Jean Young; sister, Michelle Renee Fousek; and brother, James Kenneth Young, III.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Kenneth Young, Jr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed to her family at foundandsons.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I will forever miss Sherry rolling up in my house in her jean shorts and t-shirt (no shoes), hair in a ponytail, blue tooth in her ear and carrying a Tervis cup, messing with the dogs and talking a mile a minute :( My heart goes out to you all - she talked about everyone often- always proud.
Andrea prokop
Friend
December 22, 2021
No truer friend or neice in law could have ever existed! What a blessing to have known her. Fly with angels...
Elaine S. Oswald Morgan
Family
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results