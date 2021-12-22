Sherry Oswald
Sherry Lynn Oswald, 51, of Spotsylvania County, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021.
Sherry was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed doing crafts and was determined and devoted to her family.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Ronald Louis Oswald, Jr.; daughter, Megan Alexandra Thomas; sons, Tyler Ryan Thomas and William Lee Oswald; her mother, Donna Jean Young; sister, Michelle Renee Fousek; and brother, James Kenneth Young, III.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Kenneth Young, Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed to her family at foundandsons.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 22, 2021.