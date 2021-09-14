Sherwood Palmer Brooks
Sherwood Palmer Brooks, 89, of Spotsylvania passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He graduated from Spotsylvania High School, was a Sergeant in the Army, a Korean War veteran, and worked at the FMC plant and Gallahan's Furniture Warehouse. He was a deacon and lifetime member of Bethel Christian Church, and a lifetime member of the Partlow Ruritan Club. He loved to cut grass, garden, listen to music, tell jokes, and being around his family.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Joyce Brooks; children Gregg Brooks and Deborah Wood (Carlos); grandchildren Nathan Wood (Kelley), Justin Wood (Laurel), Kevin Wood (Lizz), Gregg Brooks, Jr., and Lauren Brooks; great-grandchildren Benjamin Wood, Jacob Wood, and Vivian Wood; as well as his brother Harris Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents Willard H. Brooks and Vera L. Simms Wheeler; daughter Christy Brooks; brother Edsel Brooks; and sister Frances Pritchett.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 16 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Bethel Christian Church. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Christian Church, 5542 Courthouse Rd., Spotsylvania, VA 22551.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 14, 2021.