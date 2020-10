Sheryl Lee Snellings NewtonSheryl Lee Snellings Newton, 76, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020.She retired as a nurse from Mary Washington Hospital.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 23 in Falmouth Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com