Shirley Bland
Shirley Arlene Bland, 70, of Bowling Green, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Miller, her parents, Vivian and Rosie (Lovelace) Miller and her husband, Robert L. Bland. Shirley was a member of Calvin A. Lloyd Chapter 81 Order of the Eastern Star. She retired for the federal government after 25 years of service. She was a member of Christ Fellowship Bible Church and loved working with the AWANA Ministry. Shirley had an ear for others in need and a giving heart. She enjoyed serving others any way she could. She is survived by many people that had the honor of knowing her. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.