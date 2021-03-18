Menu
Shirley Brent
FUNERAL HOME
Washington Funeral Home
1404 Tappahannock Blvd
Tappahannock, VA
Shirley Brent

Shirley Diane Brent, 46, of King George departed this life on Friday, March 12 at her residence.

She is survived by her father, Harold Elgin Grant of King George, her siblings: John Brent of Hustle, Dellie Brent of King George, Melissa Tune of Mechanicsville, Michelle Clements of Midlothian, Harold Brent of Fredericksburg, Shonte' Reynolds of King George, Donte' Reynolds and James Reynolds both of Fredericksburg, Shereathain Allen of Virginia Beach and Shellie Allen of King George.

The viewing will be held on Friday, March 19 from 3-6 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20 at 12 noon at Salem Baptist Church, 12262 Salem Church Rd., King George. Rev. Leonard Bland, Pastor.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Washington Funeral Home
1404 Tappahannock Boulevard, Tappahannock, VA
Mar
20
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Salem Baptist Church
12262 Salem Church Rd, King George, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Washington Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
