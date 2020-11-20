Shirley Buongiorne
Shirley Buongiorne of Fredericksburg died on November 15th at the age of 86.
She was born and raised in Fredericksburg, where she lived her entire life. She was a graduate of James Monroe Senior High School and took great pride in her alma mater as well as the City of Fredericksburg itself. Shirley retired from Sears & Roebuck after 20 years of service and then went on to a second career at Fredericksburg Orthopedic Associates.
Through the years, she belonged to the Lions Club, the Ladies Auxiliary at Falmouth Fire Department, the Elks Lodge and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Shirley enjoyed yard work, camping, attending gospel sings, reading, cooking, dancing, and most importantly family gatherings. She enjoyed a good party and loved to host celebrations and events at her home.
Shirley's death is preceded by the death of her father, Bobbie Burton, and her mother, Margaret Carneal Burton, both of Fredericksburg. She will be loved and missed by her surviving children: Victoria Leonard Russell, Nicholas Buongiorne (Susie), Theresa Conn (Ron), and Robert Buongiorne (Ashby). Shirley cherished every moment with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and referred to them as her "doll babies". Her surviving grandchildren are Courtney, Cherie, Brooke, Megan, Brandon, Kelsey, Joey, and Peyton. Her surviving great-grandchildren are Ethan, Jay, Cameron, Emma Mae, Annabelle, Jaxson, Ryder, and Ember Rose.
There will be a private graveside service held on Monday, November 23rd at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Fredericksburg Area Foodbank.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 20, 2020.