Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley Fines
Shirley Fines

Shirley Fines, 74, of Stafford passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Stafford Hospital.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula Macwelch; son John Fines; and brother Chuck Connor; and son-in-law Michael Macwelch.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Fines; mother Hilda Connor; father John Connor; brother Rodger Connor; and sister Beverly Connor.

A service will be held at 12 P.M. on Friday, October 23 at Covenant Funeral Service Stafford Chapel, at 1310 Courthouse Rd. Stafford, VA 22554. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MDS Foundation at www.mds-foundation.org.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service Stafford Chapel
1310 Courthouse Rd., Stafford, Virginia
Oct
23
Service
12:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service Stafford Chapel
1310 Courthouse Rd., a, Virginia
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.