Shirley Fines
Shirley Fines, 74, of Stafford passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Stafford Hospital.
Survivors include her daughter, Paula Macwelch; son John Fines; and brother Chuck Connor; and son-in-law Michael Macwelch.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Fines; mother Hilda Connor; father John Connor; brother Rodger Connor; and sister Beverly Connor.
A service will be held at 12 P.M. on Friday, October 23 at Covenant Funeral Service Stafford Chapel, at 1310 Courthouse Rd. Stafford, VA 22554. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MDS Foundation at www.mds-foundation.org
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 17, 2020.