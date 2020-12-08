Shirley Freer Morris
Shirley Freer Morris, age 87, went home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
She was born in Desborough, England and was affectionately known as the Duchess of Desborough to her friends and family.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Fletcher (Chuck); her sons, John and Steve (Sonia); grandchildren, Anna, Mary, Meghan, Christopher, Matthew, and Ian; as well as one sister in England, Dorothy Brooks.
No more suffering, but now peace!
There will be a private memorial service for her immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mary Washington Hospice at 2600 Mary Washington Blvd. Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 8, 2020.