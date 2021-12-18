Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Stanley
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home – Arlington Chapel
1555 Southgate Rd Bldg 26
Arlington, VA
Shirley Stanley

Shirley Anderson Stanley, 84, of Spotsylvania died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Woodmont Nursing Home. Born in Beaverdam, she was a member of Northside Baptist Church; was a doll collector, loved crafts, including sewing and quilting blankets. She loved traveling in her RV with her husband and loved doing things for her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Mason Stanley; two children, Gail Swift Luna (Apolinar) and Tom Stanley (Suzanne); a brother, Irvin Anderson fourteen grandchildren, Angela, Jill, Shaun, Tommy, Brenden, Leah, Jacob, Joey, Tara, Evan, Matthew, Dylan, Amanda and Thomas and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammie Frye. Entombment will be held 10 am Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Entombment
10:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home – Arlington Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home – Arlington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
To the Stanley Family, Offering my condolences for your loss. May God be with your family.
Vanessa Coleman
December 18, 2021
Mason, I certainly remember Shirley from when you'all lived "down the street" from us. You would be out fixing up the yard and she would always speak to me. May God be with her and you, and your treasured family and grandchildren!
Mary Mann
December 18, 2021
Mason! So sorry for your loss.Enjoyed the time´s we visited & the Craft shows we enjoyed together. Shirley will be missed,as Dean is.God gives us strength to go on.Take Care.Much Love
Ruth M Ankeny
Friend
December 18, 2021
LOVE, BILL AND LYNNE STOLT
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results