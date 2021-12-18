Shirley Stanley
Shirley Anderson Stanley, 84, of Spotsylvania died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Woodmont Nursing Home. Born in Beaverdam, she was a member of Northside Baptist Church; was a doll collector, loved crafts, including sewing and quilting blankets. She loved traveling in her RV with her husband and loved doing things for her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Mason Stanley; two children, Gail Swift Luna (Apolinar) and Tom Stanley (Suzanne); a brother, Irvin Anderson fourteen grandchildren, Angela, Jill, Shaun, Tommy, Brenden, Leah, Jacob, Joey, Tara, Evan, Matthew, Dylan, Amanda and Thomas and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammie Frye. Entombment will be held 10 am Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 18, 2021.