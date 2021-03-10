Shirley Anne Whitby
Shirley Anne Whitby, 85, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was born on July 22, 1935 to the late Leo and Mamie Dodd Oliver.
Shirley graduated from James Monroe High School, where she was a cheerleader. She worked at Fredericksburg OB/GYN.
Survivors include her brother, Leo Oliver (Dora); five children Denise Thomas (Alan), Craig Whitby (Kathy), Chris Brascher (Matt), Lisa Kearns (Curtis), and Bill Whitby (Leslie); nine grandchildren Neil Adlon, Gina Spencer (Steve), Michael Whitby, Stephen Brooks (Dani), Corbin Brascher (Megan), Cody Whitby (Liz), David Brooks, Clay Whitby, and Jonathon Whitby; numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, William R. Whitby, Jr.; and sister Mary Oliver Hart.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 10, 2021.