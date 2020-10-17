Sidney Richard Randall, Sr.
Sidney Richard Randall Sr., 85, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Sidney retired from General Products after 40+ years of service. He then worked at Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi and Motts Run Reservoir. Sidney enjoyed working, quail hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a kind-hearted person who was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. Sidney was loved and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Survivors include his children, Sidney Randall Jr. (Ida), Crystal Jordan (Jamie); grandchildren Ricky Haynie (Amy), Alli Montgomery (Will), Zach Randall, Matt Randall, Taylor Jordan (Jake) and Logan Jordan; great-grandchildren Makenzie Haynie and Ashton Haynie; siblings Roger Randall (Barbara), Kay Tolson (Johnnie), Dwight Randall (Anita), Cindy Johnson (Wayne); and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ethel Randall; daughter Wanda Haynie; a grandson Benny Jordan IV; his sisters, Peggy Edenton and Betty Lenox; and brothers Stacy Randall and Dennis Randall.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Highway Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
A graveside service will be held at 12 pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3702 Loren Drive Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or American Cancer Society
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 17, 2020.